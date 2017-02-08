Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: Wintry weather leads to crashes on I-57

UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
| Subscribe

UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern

Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:52am | John Dixon

Illinois beat Northwestern 68-61, in front of 7,614 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston on Tuesday night. The win was Illinois first road victory of the season in the Big 10. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.