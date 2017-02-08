Illinois beat Northwestern 68-61, in front of 7,614 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston on Tuesday night. The win was Illinois first road victory of the season in the Big 10.
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) and coach John Groce react after a basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) dunks against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) and Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) makes a basket against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) drives on Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois coach John Groce shouts to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) defends Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) grabs a rebound in front of Northwestern forward Nathan Taphorn (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) drives against Illinois center Maverick Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) looks to pass around Northwestern guard Sanjay Lumpkin (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) is defended by Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois coach John Groce gives instructions to his team during the first half of its NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) is defended by Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts to a play against Illinois during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) dunks against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern guard Isiah Brown (12) defends Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern coach Chris Collins gives instructions to his team during the first half of its NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) is defended by Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
-
UI Men's Basketball vs. Northwestern
Photographer: David Banks
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is defended by Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois won 68-61. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.