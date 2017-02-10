Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, February 10, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys' Basketball: Urbana vs Centennial
| Subscribe

HS Boys' Basketball: Urbana vs Centennial

Fri, 02/10/2017 - 10:50pm | Holly Hart

Urbana Boy's Basketball vs Centennial, Friday, February 10, 2017 at Urbana High School. The Chargers defeated the Tigers 52-50. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.