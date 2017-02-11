Parkland Basketball vs Lincoln Land

Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Parkland 2016-2017 Hall of Fame Inductees l-r Steve Ward, Rachel Schroeder, Carl Meyer, Leslie Burnside, Derek Drage, and Keith Parks. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Keith Parks is inducted into the Parkland Hall of Fame. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Leslie Burnside has her picture with the banner honoring her as one of the 2016-2017 Hall of Fame Inductees. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland 2016-2017 Hall of fame Inductees l-r Steve Ward, Keith Parks, Leslie Burnside, Derek Drage, Carl Meyer, and Rachel Schroeder unveil their banner during half time. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland Volleyball Head Coach Cliff Hastings hugs player Alivia Dew after she receives her championship ring. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Championship Volleyball team pose for a picture during half time of the men's game. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Cornelius McIntosh (#24) puts up a shot in the first half. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Kerstyn Lowery (#24) powers past Lincoln Land's Hannah Krukewitt in the fourth quarter. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland Head Coach Anthony Figueroa works on the sideline during the first half. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Shelby Frazier (#10) lays in the ball during the first half against Lincoln Land. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Ryan Dooley (#21) battles Lincoln Land's Hannah Cameron (left) and Sydney LaGrande (#24) for a rebound. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland's Payton Bieber (right) battle for ball control with Lincoln Land's Sydney LeGrande. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland's Karlee Ziliak (#10) keeps the ball ahead of lincoln Land's Selena Bradshaw. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland Terrion Howard (#3) powers past Lincoln Land's D'Aaron Owens in the first half. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Ryan Dooley (#21) goes up for a shot against Lincoln Land in the fourth quarter. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland's Luke Beesley (#52) goes up for a rebound in the first half. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Heather De Luca (#14) shoots for three as Lincoln Land's Molly Smith (#11) defends. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland Head Coach Anthony Figueroa. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland Head Coach Mike Lindemann is unhappy about a call in the third quarter. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland's Taylor Jordan (#12) tries to pass the ball under heavy pressure. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Layne Buzan (#23) drives to the basket under heavy pressure from Lincoln Land's Molly Smith (left)( and Hannah Krukewitt (#1) in the third quarter. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
Parkland's Cornelius McIntosh (second from right) drives to the basket in the first half. Parkland Men's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center.
Parkland's Heather De Luca (left) puts up a shot over the head of Lincoln Land's Hannah Cameron. Parkland Women's Basketball vs Lincoln Land Community College, Saturday, February 11, 2017at Dodds Athletic Center. Parkland defeated Lincoln Land 70-66.
