University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University, Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Hoosiers 28-9.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Isaiah Martinez (right) controls Indiana's Bryce Martin in the 165 lb. match. Martinez won the match.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Zane Richards wraps up Indiana's Garrett Pepple in the 133 lb. match. Richards won with a technical pin.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Head Coach Jim Heffernan on the sideline watches with great anticipation.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Travis Piotrowski escapes from Indiana's Elijah Oliver during the 125 lb. match. Piotrowski won the match.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Zac Brunson controls Indiana's Devin Skatzka in the 174 lb. match. Brunson won the match.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Emery Parker (left) goes head to head with Indiana's Nate Jackson in the 184 lb. contest.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Eric Barone (left) battles with Chris Perez in the 149 lb. match. Barone won the match.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mousa Jodeh tries to escape from Indiana's Cole Weaver in the 141 lb. match-up. Weaver pinned Jodeh for the win.
University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Kyle Langenderfer meets Indiana's Jake Danishek in the 157 lb. match. Langenderfer won the match.
