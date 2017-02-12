Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University
Sun, 02/12/2017 - 6:05pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Wrestling vs Indiana University, Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Huff Hall. The Illini defeated the Hoosiers 28-9. 

