Mike Cummins funeral

Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, is remembered and honored at his funeral service at Homer New Life Christ of Faith followed by a procession past the Homer Fire Protection District in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Firefighters, including Don Happ, far right, chief of the Homer Fire Protection District, share a solemn moment after the casket of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, is loaded onto the back of a fire truck following funeral services at Homer New Life Christ of Faith in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Area fire trucks and ambulance line the road in front of Homer New Life Christ of Faith for the funeral services of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
The U.S. flag outside the Homer Fire Protection District is lowered half staff for Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Don Happ, chief of the Homer Fire Protection District, salutes as the casket of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, is brought out following funeral services at Homer New Life Christ of Faith in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Area firefighters salute as the casket of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, is loaded onto the back of a fire truck following funeral services at Homer New Life Christ of Faith in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
A fire truck carrying the casket of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, nears Homer Fire Protection District during a procession to Old Homer Cemetery in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Area firefighters stand at attention as a procession for Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, passes by Homer Fire Protection District on its way to Old Homer Cemetery in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Joe Cummins, older cousin of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, tearfully remembers the person he also called a pal before attending funeral services at Homer New Life Christ of Faith in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Savoy firefighters, center, prepare to attend funeral services of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, as area fire trucks, including Homer, park at Homer New Life Christ of Faith in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Area firefighters load the casket of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, onto the back of a fire truck following funeral services at Homer New Life Christ of Faith in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
-
Photographer: Heather Coit
Area firefighters gather in front of Homer Fire Protection District for the procession of Homer firefighter, Mike Cummins, in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.