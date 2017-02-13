Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Mike Cummins funeral
Mon, 02/13/2017 - 2:54pm | Heather Coit

Homer firefighter,  Mike Cummins,  is remembered and honored at his funeral service at Homer New Life Christ of Faith followed by a procession past the Homer Fire Protection District  in Homer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.  

