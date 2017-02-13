On The Town: Feb. 12, 2017

Champaign West Rotary held CU’s Got Talent on Feb. 4 at the Refinery. Money raised from the event will be split between Courage Connection, CU Ballet, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Family Service of Champaign County, Frances Nelson Health Center and Champaign West Rotary Charities.
Joe Murphy and Tricia Gifford at Champaign West Rotary's event, CU's Got Talent.
The trio of (from the left) Dody Cosmedy, Tim Donaldson, and Michele Smith performed at Champaign Rotary's CU's Got Talent event.
C-U Ballet dancers Kevin Burnside and Valerie Linsner arrive to perform for Champaign West Rotary's CU's Got Talent fundraiser.
Jeff Grider preparing for performance at CU's Got Talent.
From the left are Josh Laskowski of Stevie Jay Broadcasting (an event sponsor), Ashley Morgan, and Jeremy Thorpe.
Champaign West Rotary President, Ellen Schmidt (left), CU's Got Talent emcee Jennifer Roscoe (center), and Rotarian and event committee member Kay Greene during the pre-dinner reception.
Sydney Olson (left) and Jon Ray Parrish were among the performers at CUs Got Talent sponsored by Champaign West Rotary.
Mike and Debbie Hirschi - both past Rotary Presidents - at the CU's Got Talent event.
Soloists Jeff Grider and Becky Preston wait for their performances at CU's Got Talent. The event benefited several local social and cultural organizations.
St. Thomas More acapella group, Note Nerdy, with Director Stefanie Davis (far right) at the Champaign West Rotary CU's Got Talent event.
From the left are Anthony DeCerbo, Bill "Griz" Stevens, and Jim Mayer. Stevens, a vocalist, performed with guitar accompaniment. DeCerbo and Mayer met at last years event and decided to collaborate as a due for this year.
Darlene and Larry Johnson at Champaign West Rotary's event, CU's Got Talent.
Young pianist, D.J. Wang, was among the performers for CU's Got Talent held at the Refinery in Champaign.
From the left are Eric Robeson, Phyllis Robeson, Lisa Robeson, and Mike Biehl at Champaign West Rotary's CU's Got Talent event.
Jeff and Bonnie Taylor check out some of the sports packages at the silent auction during CU's Got Talent.
C-U Ballet dancer, Valerie Linsner prepares for performance in the waiting room for CU's Got Talent.
