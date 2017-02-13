Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Feb. 12, 2017
On The Town: Feb. 12, 2017

Mon, 02/13/2017 - 9:15am | John Dixon

Champaign West Rotary held CU’s Got Talent on Feb. 4 at the Refinery. Money raised from the event will be split between Courage Connection, CU Ballet, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Family Service of Champaign County, Frances Nelson Health Center and Champaign West Rotary Charities.

