Oakwood vs. Monticello in a Class 2A girls' basketball sectional semifinal game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Oakwood's Shaelyn Turner(4) steals the ball from Monticello's Rachael Lockmiller(31) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Zanna Myers(15) and Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Tatum McCall(20) guards Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Oakwood's Shaelyn Turner(4) and Monticello's Zanna Myers(15) collide during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Tatum McCall(20) and Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) go after a loose ball during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Emma Reeder(25) is guarded by Oakwood's Rylee Dowers(10) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Rachael Lockmiller(31) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young(35) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Emma Reeder(25) and Oakwood's Kylie Neuman(11) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Marissa McPike(21) and Oakwood's Katelyn Young(35) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
-
HS Girls Basketball: 2A Sectional at STM
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Tatum McCall(20) and Oakwood's Kylie Nueman(11) during their 3A Sectional sem-final game at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.