IHSA State Wrestling: Class 1A prelims

The IHSA state wrestling tournament kicked off Thursday at State Farm Center, including Class 1A preliminaries.
Monticello's Kaehl VanDalsen, top, defeats Rock Falls' Rollie Elder in the 152-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Camryn McKee, left and Tygre Stockwill, both juniors at St. Joseph-Ogden High School, cheer on SJO's Austin McConaha during his 113-pound match against Auburn's Caleb Nix at the Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The students were recording and taking down stats during the matches.
Clinton wrestlers join others in Class 1A for warm-ups before the preliminaries begin at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Unity's Jake Frost, right, is defeated by Lena-Winslow's Elijah Rowe in the 182-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Unity's Toby Traxler, top, is defeated by Grant Park's Daniel McNally in the 195-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Unity's Toby Traxler, left, is defeated by Grant Park's Daniel McNally in the 195-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Unity's Toby Traxler reacts to being defeated by Grant Park's Daniel McNally in the 195-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Oakwood's Ren Dazey, left, prepares to defeat Winnebago's Bryce Faworski in the 126-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Oakwood's Ren Dazey, left, defeats Winnebago's Bryce Faworski in the 126-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Oakwood's Ren Dazey, right, defeats Winnebago's Bryce Faworski in the 126-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Monticello's Kaehl VanDalsen, top, prepares to defeat Rock Falls' Rollie Elder in the 152-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Clinton's Logan Winter, left, prepares to defeat Chicago Hope Academy's Pablo Tellez in the 182-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Clinton's Logan Winter defeats Chicago Hope Academy's Pablo Tellez in the 182-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Clinton's Logan Winter, right, shakes hands with opponent, Chicago Hope Academy's Pablo Tellez, after defeating him in the 182-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Unity's Jake Frost, top, is defeated by Lena-Winslow's Elijah Rowe in the 182-pound, Class 1A preliminaries at IHSA State Wrestling at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
