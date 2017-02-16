Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, February 16, 2017 83 Today's Paper

IHSA State Wrestling: Class 1A prelims
| Subscribe

IHSA State Wrestling: Class 1A prelims

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 4:13pm | Heather Coit

The IHSA state wrestling tournament kicked off Thursday at State Farm Center, including Class 1A preliminaries.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.