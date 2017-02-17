Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
HS Boys' Basketball: Central vs Peoria Manual
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Tim Finke (#24) passes as Peoria Manual's Deonta Brown (#24) and Quincy Broadway (#5) defend. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central's Tim Finke (#24) shoots under heavy pressure from Peoria Manual's Haakim Owens (left) and Neshawn Brooks (right) in the first quarter. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central's A'Kieon Gill (#23) puts up the ball as Peoria Manual's Nashawn Brooks (#15) defends. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central's Doug Wallen saves the ball from going out of bounds in the second quarter. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Peoria Manual's Da'Monte Williams. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central's Doug Wallen (#25 looks to the basket as Peoria Manual's Deonta Brown (#24) defends. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central's Jonte Coleman (#10) puts up a shot in the third quarter. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central's Doug Wallen (right) goes hard to the basket as Peoria Manual's Nashawn Brooks (#15) defends. Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
Central Boy's Basketball vs Peoria Manual, Friday, February 17, 2017 at Central High School.
