Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, February 19, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Garth Brooks at Assembly Hall
| Subscribe

Garth Brooks at Assembly Hall

Sun, 02/19/2017 - 12:00am | Heather Coit

It's been 20 years since Garth Brooks played three consecutive nights at a sold-out Assembly Hall in Champaign. Here is a look back at some of his moments on stage. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.