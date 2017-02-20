Sectional Swimming Meet

Photo from the Centennial Sectional Swimming Meed at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Saturday Feb. 17, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centrals Luke Thompson hits the water on the start of the 100 yard back stroke during the IHSA Sectional at Centennial High School in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centrals Luke Thompson glibdes under the water near the start of the 100 yard back stroke during the IHSA Sectional at Centennial High School in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Ethan Chow competes in the 100 yard butterfly during the IHSA Sectional at Centennial High School in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Luke Starks swims the 500 yard freestyle during the IHSA Sectional at Centennial High School in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
-
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Central's Justin To swims his leg to the 200 yards free relay during the IHSA Sectional at Centennial High School in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.