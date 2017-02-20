On The Town: Feb. 19, 2017

The Home Builder’s Association of East Central Illinois and Champaign-Urbana Habitat for Humanity hosted “Dare to Dream, Dream to Build” on Feb. 10 at the Refinery. ---- The event raised funds and awareness for both organizations.---- The event drew 275 people, including Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and many other area business owners.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
From the left are Live Auction hosts Steve and Rhonda Littlefield, Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Development Director Kelly Hill, Home Builders Association of East Central Illinois Executive Director Renee Pride, and Dare to Dream, Dream to Build emcee Josh Laskowski of Q96 radio.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen with Home Builders Association of East Central Illinois President, Kirk Skelton at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Allison May, Riley Hill-Kartel, Juli Kartel(cq), and Lilo Tipsord(cq) at the Refinery for the Habitat for Humanity Champaign County Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Sports memorabilia were popular silent auction items a the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Champaign County.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Sports memorabilia were popular silent auction items a the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Champaign County.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
(from left) Sara Balgoyen(cq) of the Habitat for Humanity Development Committee, Jessica Harbison of the Nate Evans Group, Todd Higginbotham(cq), Habitat Development Committee, and Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen gather for a photo behind the wine table at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
(from left) Sara Balgoyen(cq) of the Habitat for Humanity Development Committee, Jessica Harbison of the Nate Evans Group, and Todd Higginbotham(cq), Habitat Development Committee gather for a photo behind the wine table at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Steve and Cindy Tarrant check out the available silent auction items during Dare to Dream, Dream to Build presented by Habitat for Humanity Champaign County and the Homebuilders Association of East Central Illinois.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Ellen Moe (left) and Fran Hunter of Wells Fargo arrive to the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event held at the Refinery in Champaign.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
From the left are Alexis Wedig, Alex Fuentes, Lucas Pryor, Kurt Kiser, and Lindie Kiser. The group are from AG Electric, Freedom Construction, and 217 Heating who shared a table at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Cordell Beache (left), Jeffrey Keiper (center), and Craig Arbuckle chatted at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Habitat volunteer, Jill Boland (left) with Angie and Dave Marker at the Dare to Dream, Dream to Build event for Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County. Dan Marker represented Hickory Point Bank, an event sponsor.
