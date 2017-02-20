Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: Feb. 19, 2017
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 8:49am | John Dixon

The Home Builder’s Association of East Central Illinois and Champaign-Urbana Habitat for Humanity hosted “Dare to Dream, Dream to Build” on Feb. 10 at the Refinery. ---- The event raised funds and awareness for both organizations.---- The event drew 275 people, including Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen and many other area business owners. 

