Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Lincoln Square in Urbana
| Subscribe

Lincoln Square in Urbana

Tue, 02/21/2017 - 3:32pm | Heather Coit

Regulars at Lincoln Square Mall get their exercise walking from wing to wing as others shop at stores that remain open in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.