Lincoln Square in Urbana

Regulars at Lincoln Square Mall get their exercise walking from wing to wing as others shop at stores that remain open in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Friends Milo Kaufmann (cq), left, of Urbana, a retiree from the UI English Department, and Charles Young, of Champaign, a retired psychiatrist from UI McKinley Student Health Center, pass by a mural promoting good vibes at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The two get their exercise at Lincoln Square on a weekly basis.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The innovative display window at Art Coop frames mall walkers at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
A mall visitor sprints past Charter Fitness at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
The exterior of Lincoln Square Mall is seen here in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Photographer: Heather Coit
Amanda Patton, right, of Champaign, and Priscilla Crook, of Urbana, break into a little dance as they take a short break from walking every main floor of Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. The friends, seen standing next to wall covered with images of Urbana's history, like the peaceful and friendly environment at the mall.
Photographer: Heather Coit
(NEED NAME) talks about using Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Anna Peters, of the Art Coop, talks about her store's continued presence as Yusuf Hermes, of the nearby Common Ground Food Co-operative, looks on at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Visitors to Lincoln Square Mall are encouraged to write positive messages on a mural, like this one, in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Peter Bartley, who works security, also keeps the floors clean at Lincoln Square Mall as mall walkers keep moving in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
A mall walker passes empty space where Art Mart used to be at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Photographer: Heather Coit
Connie Bandy, left, of Champaign, and friend, Barbara England, of Urbana, enjoy their Friday morning get-together, minus a third friend who was traveling, while at Piato at Lincoln Square in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Bandy, a designated pastor of Faith, Formation and Care at Community United Church of Christ, and England, who is retired from McKinley Presbyterian Church, started out having liturgical meetings on Fridays.
