UI Men vs. Northwestern

The Illinois Men's basketball team beat Northwestern for the second time this season, at home in the State Farm Center on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) defends a shot attempt by Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Illinois won 66-50. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts at an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) collides with Northwestern forward Vic Law (4) on a drive during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) tries to get around Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois forward Leron Black (12) heads to the court with teammates for an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) dunks over Northwestern center Barret Benson (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas saves the ball near the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Champaign, Ill.n Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Illinois won 66-50. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Northwestern guard Isiah Brown (12) goes up with a shot near Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Illinois won 66-50. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois coach John Groce celebrates with members of the student section Orange Krush in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Illinois won 66-50. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) goes to the basket past Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas, front, wrestles for the ball with Northwestern guard Isiah Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Illinois won 66-50. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Illinois coach John Groce yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Illinois won 66-50. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh, right, collides with Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Illinois won 66-50. (AP Photo/Rick Danzl)
