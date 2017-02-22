Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Crash closes I-74 lanes near Danville

UI Men vs. Northwestern
| Subscribe

UI Men vs. Northwestern

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 9:08am | John Dixon

The Illinois Men's basketball team beat Northwestern for the second time this season, at home in the State Farm Center on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.