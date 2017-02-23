Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Viva Verdi

Kyle A. Thomas, director and Donald Schleicher, conductor with the
UI Symphony Orchestra and the UI Oratorio Society with members of the Lyric Theatre sing selections from Verdi
Yunji Shim sings Verdi's Requiem during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Mattie Crisp and Ruth Kenney during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Aaron J. Godwin and Timothy K. Bostwick (left to right) during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Cast members during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
EmilyAnn O'Brien, William Taylor Duke, Anna Kristine Phillips, and Katherine Bokenkamp (left to right) during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Elizabeth Gartman and Timothy K. Bostwick during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
The cast during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Jennifer E. Wiggins during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
The orchestra seen through a projection during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
The cast during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
The cast during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Brent Strauss during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Adeline McKinley sings Tosca during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Stephen Condon and Jackson Kerr (left to right) during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Mattie Crisp and ShayLyssa Alexander during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Timothy K. Bostwick and Steven Michael Patrick during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Joseph Trumbo during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Ruth Kenney during a rehearsal of "Viva Verdi" in the Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
