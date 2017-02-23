Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Lyric Theatre at Illinois: Viva Verdi
Thu, 02/23/2017 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Kyle A. Thomas, director  and Donald Schleicher, conductor with the 

UI Symphony Orchestra and the UI Oratorio Society with members of the Lyric Theatre sing selections from Verdi

