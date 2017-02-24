Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Jeannie Brady supporters at Tomas hearing
Jeannie Brady supporters at Tomas hearing

Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:32am | Heather Coit

Eric Brady and a large group of supporters, most wearing #JusticeForJeannie shirts for Brady's late wife, LaDonna "Jeannie" Brady, attend the hearing for Esteban J. Tomas, who was responsible for Jeannie Brady's death after his vehicle, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with hers in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. The hearing was held at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Background story here

 

