Polar Plunge 2017

The annual Polar Plunge where people plunge into the water at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet to raise money for Special Olympics, Saturday, February 25, 2017.
-
-
Husband and wife, Christian and Danielle Akers of Charleston dress as Waldo, from Where's Waldo?" to raise money for Special Olympics.
-
Members of a University of Illinois AG Fraternity take part in the Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon.
-
Members of a University of Illinois AG Fraternity take part in the Polar Plunge Saturday afternoon.
-
The Rantoul Police Department heads into the freezing water to raise money for Special Olympics.
-
Tuscola High School students help raise money and awareness for Special Olympics by taking a dip in the cold water at lake of the Woods.
-
It was some "Risky Business" jumping into the water at Lake of the Woods on Saturday afternoon to raise money for Special Olympics.
-
Team "The Great Gatsby" takes a picture before the start of the Polar Plunge.
-
-
-
The Fisher Bunnies channel their inner Zombie to take the plunge at Lake of the Woods Saturday afternoon.
-
-
-
-
Lindsey Burnam of Champaign (left) and Teresa Long of Rantoul take photo with the mascot for the Polar Plunge before taking the "plunge."
-
Tuscola High School students run like animals into the frigid water at Lake of the Woods.
-
-
The Fisher Zombies head to the cold water at Lake of the Woods Saturday afternoon.
-
Teacher's from Pleasant Acres School in Rantoul take the plunge to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.
-
-
Tuscola High School students help raise money and awareness for Special Olympics by taking a dip in the cold water at lake of the Woods.
-
-
-
The Philo Knights of Columbus take the "plunge" to help Special Olympics.
-
-
