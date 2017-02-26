IHSA State Swim Finals

IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central swimmer Cam Barnard takes 4th place in the 100 Fly with a time of 49.75 at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Barnard reacts to placing 4th at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central swimmer Cam Barnard gets a hug from his coach, Dave Young, at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Barnard celebrates with his fans at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Barnard celebrates with his teammates and coaches after placing 4th in the 100 Fly at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial sophomore swimmer, Alex Shilts, receives his 12th place medal at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Barnard looks up at his mom after receiving his 4th place medal in the 100 Fly at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central swimmer, Cam Barnard, receives his 4th place medal at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial High School's Alex Shilts prepares to swim the 100 Fly at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Alex Shilts takes 12th place in the 100 Fly with a time of 51.50 at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central High School's Cam Barnard prepares to swim the 100 Fly at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Central's Cam Barnard's start in the 100 Fly at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
by Liz Brunson for The News-Gazette Centennial's Alex Shilts starts the 100 Fly at the IHSA State Swimming Finals at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.
