On Feb. 10, the American Heart and Stroke Association hosted its “Go Red” luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign to raise funds to support the education of women on the risks of cardiovascular disease.
On The Town: Feb. 26, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Go Red Luncheon event in Champaign on February 10, 2017
Toni Tonazzi (left), the American Heart Association Regional Vice President, gets into a social media frame with Go Red Luncheon chair Jenna Koss.
American Heart Association staff greeted guests at the Go Red Luncheon. On the left is Ashley Ryker with Trisha Parmenter.
Cathy Estes has lipstick applied by Sondra Brooks, cosmetic counter manager for Macy's in Champaign. Macy's was the national sponsor of the Go Red Luncheon event.
From the left are Passion Committee Chair Ashley Morgan, Carol Floyd, American Heart Association Greater Champaign Area Director, and Jenna Koss, Go Red Luncheon Chair and Marketing Director of corporate sponsor Christie Clinic.
Emily Dupuis, RN/RRDN/LDN of Harvest Market discusses nutrition at one of the break out sessions during the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon event.
Macy's cosmetic counter manager, Sondra Brooks, applies lipstick to a guest during the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon. Macy's is the national sponsor of the event.
Karen Kaluf (left) and Suzie Shedenhelm of Christie Clinic show off stress balls provided for guests of the Go Red Luncheon benefiting the American Heart Association.
Bobbie Jo Kirby (left) and Katie Huber browse the silent auction items available at the Go Red Luncheon.
Jaracz Swain(cq) of New Albany, Indiana, a CPR instructor for the American Heart Association, demonstrated CPR techniques at the Go Red Luncheon exhibit area.
Sarah Kincaid, a Physician's Assistant with Christie's dermatology department, talks about skin care during one of the breakout sessions at the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon.
Jennifer Ash, MD, a Vascular Surgeon with Christie Clinic
spoke at the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon.
Jan Seeley's presentation was on the positive impacts of grieving, titled "Good Grief."
Thank you flowers await recipients at the American Heart Association Go Red Luncheon held at the Hilton Garden Inn.
