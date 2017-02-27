UI Men vs. Nebraska

The Illinois Men's basketball team beat Nebraska 73-57 to win their thrid straight road game.
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's Tai Webster (0) collects the ball after Isaiah Roby (15) blocks a shot by Illinois' Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois coach John Groce grimaces during a turnover in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Illinois won 73-57. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's Jack McVeigh (10) and Illinois' Jalen Coleman-Lands, right, go for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Illinois won 73-57. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois' Tracy Abrams, left, Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and Nebraska's Jack McVeigh, center, struggle for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Illinois won 73-57. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska coach Tim Miles calls instructions during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois' Tracy Abrams, right, goes for a layup between Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (15) and Ed Morrow, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois' Kipper Nichols (2) shoots over Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois coach John Groce signals a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's Glynn Watson Jr. (5) drives around Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas, left, and Michael Finke (43) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska's Tai Webster (0) goes to the basket in front of Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Nebraska coach Tim Miles talks to players on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois' Michael Finke (43) is fouled by Nebraska's Ed Morrow (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Photographer: Nati Harnik
Illinois' Maverick Morgan (22) shoots over Nebraska's Jordy Tshimanga (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
