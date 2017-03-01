Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
| Subscribe

HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 10:24pm | Holly Hart

Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.