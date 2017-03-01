Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe (#5) powers past Rantoul's Onycai Lawson as Lawson gets a hand on the ball in the second quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Noah Benedict (#45) moves the ball past Rantoul's Onycai Lawson (left) in the first quarter as Rantoul Head Coach Brett Frerichs watches from the side line. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour Head Coach Chad Benedict reacts during a time out. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Erick Johnson brings down a rebound in the first quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymours-'s Holt Campion (right) passes as he is pressured by Rantoul's Martrellian Gibson (#24). Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Chandler Anderson (#33) is fouled by Rantoul's Kevin Williams in the fourth quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Martrellian Gibson (#24) shoots as Mahomet-Seymour's Chandler Anderson (left) and Cory Noe (#5) defend in the third quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Noah Benedict (#45) drives past Rantoul's Kevonte Williams (#22) in the third quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Kevin Williams (#35) puts up a shot in the third quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul Head Coach Brett Frerichs talks with his team during a time out. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour Head Coach Chad Benedict shouts from the side line late in the fourth quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Bradley Hamilton (left) and Rantoul's Kevonte Williams (#22) battle for a rebound in the fourth quarter. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
-
HS Boy's Basketball: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul 3A Regional Semi-Final
Photographer: Holly Hart
rental reacts to their 62-58 loss to Mahomet-Seymour Wednesday night. Class 3A Regional Semi-Final game: Mahomet-Seymour vs Rantoul, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 hosted by Central High School in Champaign. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles 62-58.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.