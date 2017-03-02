A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
-
Central Illinois Daily Life: March 2017
Photographer: John Dixon
Cara Finnegan, of Champaign, receives ashes on her forehead from Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser, at the corner of Sixth and Daniel Streets in Champaign on Wednesday March 1, 2017. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent for millions of Christians in America and across the world.
-
Central Illinois Daily Life: March 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
The Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser, left, of Community United Church of Christ, offers communion to David and Chelsey Gerstenecker, of Urbana, after applying ashes in the sign of the cross to to their foreheads to observe Ash Wednesday outside the church on UI Campus in Champaign on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Robberts-Mosser said she has offered the service to the public since she began working at the church seven years ago.
-
Central Illinois Daily Life: March 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Bianca Madden, a UI sophomore of Champaign, stands still as The Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser, of Community United Church of Christ, applies ashes in the sign of the cross to her forehead to observe Ash Wednesday outside the church on UI Campus in Champaign on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Robberts-Mosser said she has offered the service to the public since she began working at the church seven years ago.
-
Central Illinois Daily Life: March 2017
Photographer: Rick Danzl
University of Illinois students Taylor Brust, left, holding sign, Emiy Bauman and Amanda Fox brave winds of more than 30 mph while trying to sell (Nostalgia Packs) snack packs as a fund raiser for a class (Aged380-Leadership in groups and teams) on Chalmers Avenue in Champaign on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017.
--they were out for two hours, the fund raiser benefits St. John's Foundation through St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
-
Central Illinois Daily Life: March 2017
Photographer: Heather Coit
Daffodils emerge from the ground, in full bloom, as pedestrians bring back winter attire on a chilly morning on Daniel Street in Champaign on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
