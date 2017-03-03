Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys Basketball: IHSA Class 3A Regional
Fri, 03/03/2017 - 5:42pm | Rick Danzl

Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour in the IHSA Class 3A Regional Championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017. Central won 64-55.

