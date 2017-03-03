Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour in the IHSA Class 3A Regional Championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017. Central won 64-55.
HS Boys Basketball: IHSA Class 3A Regional
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's Bailey Dee and Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe go for a rebound in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's Douglas Wallen, left, pulls down a rebound from Tim Finke and Mahomet-Seymour's Ryan Harrison (25) in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's Tim Finke collides with Mahomet-Seymour's in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cj Anderson collides with Central's Bailey Dee on a shot attempt in the second half in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Champaign Central fans celebrate in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's Jake Beesley fouls Mahomet-Seymour's Blake Lester on a shot attempt in the second half in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour Coach Chad Benedict reacts to a call in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's Jake Beesley pulls down a rebound in front of Mahomet-Seymour's Cj Anderson in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe is pressured by Bailey Dee and Champaign Central fans while trying in inbound the ball in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's Tim Finke goes up with a shot attempt between Mahomet-Seymour's Cj Anderson (33) and Blake Lester in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's A'Kieon Gill defends Mahomet-Seymour's Noah Benedict in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's A'Kieon Gill tries to stop a drive by Mahomet-Seymour's Cory Noe in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Central's A'Kieon Gill looks to drive in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Mahomet-Seymour's Blake Lester goes after loose ball over Central's Tim Finke in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Champaign Central players and fans celebrate after their win in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour in the IHSA Class 3A Champaign Central basketball regional championship game at Combes Gym in Champaign on Friday, March 3, 2017.
