Illinois Football: Spring Practice 2017

Illini football players take the field for spring practice as fans look on from the stands at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini quarterbacks, M.J. McGriff, left, and Jeff George, Jr., practice passes at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Former Illini quarterback, Nathan Scheelhaase, now an offensive analyst, stays busy during spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini football players tackle each other on the field during spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini quarterback, Cam Miller, hands off to Christian Bobak during spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini quarterback, M.J. McGriff, looks to make a pass during spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini quarterback, M.J. McGriff, far left, makes a pass as quarterbacks, Chayce Crouch, center, and Cam Miller look on at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Watching from the sidelines at Illini football spring at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini quarterback, Jeff George, Jr. gathers with teammates during spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini punter, Chase McLaughlin, makes his kick next to punter, Ryan Tucker, during spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Former Illini football player, J Lehman, right, chats with Kent Brown on the sidelines of spring football practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, poses for photos with fans as he looks out at the growing line following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, poses with fans, Riley Caldwell, left, of Naperville, and Rebecca Kowalski, of Mt. Prospect, following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Fan favorite, Coach Lovie Smith, far left, signs autographs for a long line of fans following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Adira Nelson, 5, of Springfield, gets an autograph from Illinois' Nathan Echard (39) following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Adira was accompanied by her sister, Gwen, 4, and their parents, John and Kathy Nelson.
Gwen Nelson, 4, of Springfield, has a shy moment while staying close to her mother, Kathy Nelson, as she makes the rounds getting autographs by Illini football players, including Nathan Echard, far left, following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illinois' Mikey Dudek prepares to sign more autographs for fans following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Illini football fans descend the stands to gather autographs from players following spring practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Addison Dunlap, of Matteson, playfully tries on her Uncle Jaylen Dunlap's gloves during autograph signings following spring football practice at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Jaylen Dunlap is a defensive back for the Illini.
