The Illini are defeated by Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturdy, March 4, 2017.
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13), shoots over Rutgers' forward Deshawn Freeman, during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Te' Jon Lucas (3) passes the ball during the first half against Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2), shoots the ball over Rutgers' forward Issa Thiam (35) during the first half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Maverick Morgan (22), looks back to watch if his shot goes in during the first half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13), looks to pass the ball as Rutgers' guard Corey Sanders (3), defends during the first half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' head coach John Groce, shouts out a play during the first half against Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Malcom Hill (21), goes for a shot during the first half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Te' Jon Lucas (3), attempts to steal the ball from Rutgers' guard Khalil Batie (23), during the first half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Te' Jon Lucas (3), jumps to pass the ball during the first half against Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22), heads up against Rutgers' forward Deshawn Freeman (33), during tipoff at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Rutgers' forward Candido Sa (21), fouls Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22), during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Malcom Hill (21), drives up to the basket as Rutgers' guard Corey Sanders (3), defends during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Malcom Hill (22), dunks a basket during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center (Dimitri Rodriguez)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Rutgers' forward Eugene Omoruyi (11), fouls Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13), passes the ball to Illini forward Michael Finke, during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' guard Malcom Hill (22), shoots over Rutgers' center C.J. Gettys (34), during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' head coach John Groce, watches as the Fighting Illini play against the Scarlet Knights during the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
-
Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Rutgers
Photographer: Dimitri Rodriguez
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12), shoots during the start of the second half at the Rutgers Athletic Center. (Dimitri Rodriguez for the News-Gazette)
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.