More than 200 people attended the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Illinois Women’s Bowling Association annual meeting on Feb. 25 at Hawthorne Suites in Champaign. The annual meeting was held in conjunction with the Illinois Women’s Bowling Association state tournament, which is held for nine weekends in Champaign, from Feb. 24 to April 23.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
A group of the first and second place winners in the Illinois Women's Bowling Association youth awards pose for a photo before the Hall of Fame presentations begin. In the front from the left are Olivia McLeary (9) of Monticello who placed second in the Girls Prep division, Mackenzie Stow (8) of Thomasboro who placed first in the Bantam Girls division, and Addlyn Bent (7) of Fisher who was second in the Bantam Girls division. In the back row are Madison Stow (13) of Thomasboro who was second in Junior Girls, Chris Bloomer (16) of Tuscola who was second in Major/Senior Boys, Logan Perry (13) of Mahomet who placed second in Junior Boys, Michael Palmer (11) of Champaign who was second in Prep Boys, Cassidy Hays (15) of Seymour who was second in Major/Senior Girls, and Owen Uebehoer(cq) (11) of Mahomet who placed first in Prep Boys.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
A memorial display honoring Sheree (Wood) Schaub of Urbana commemorated her posthumous induction to the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Schaub had been on the Professional Women's Bowling Tour in 1977-1979, had received several local awards, and was inducted into the Champaign-Urbana Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1993. She passed away in 1996.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Illinois Women's Bowling Association Sergeant at Arms, Sandy Darnstaedt, escorts Illinois Women's Bowling Association Member of the Year, Barbara Smith to receive her award.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
The Champaign-Urbana contingent of the Illinois Women's Bowling Association applauds a Hall of Fame inductee during the organization's presentations.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Illinois Women's Bowling Association Sergeant at Arms, Sandy Darnstaedt, escorts Illinois Women's Bowling Association Outstanding Bowler of the Year Janet Vincent to receive her award. Vincent bowls in the Decatur-Springfield area.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Illinois Women's Bowling Association Outstanding Bowler of the Year Janet Vincent addresses the audience at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame presentations at the Hawthorn Suites. Vincent bowls in the Decatur-Springfield area.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Darlene Baker (left) of Mahomet, a Director with the Illinois Women's Bowling Association, is recognized by the attendees along with fellow Director Libby Hall of Joliet. Champaign hosted the IWBA conference at the Hawthorn Suites.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Darlene Baker of Mahomet, a Director with the Illinois Women's Bowling Association, addresses the members of the IWBA attending the organization's Hall of Fame presentations.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Illinois Bowling Association president, Darryl Hixon, addresses the audience at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame presentation held in Champaign.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Elisa Bolt, owner of two Champaign bowling facilities, addresses the members of the Illinois Women's Bowling Association during the organization's Hall of Fame presentation.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
A map displays the locations of local chapters of the Illinois Women's Bowling Association.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Darlene Baker of Mahomet, a Director with the Illinois Women's Bowling Association, addresses the members of the IWBA attending the organization's Hall of Fame presentations.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
The room layout for the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame presentations shows attendees from various locations around the state.
-
On The Town: March 5, 2017
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame Presentation event in Champaign on February 25, 2017
Awards await their new owners at the Illinois Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame presentations held at the Hawthorn Suites in Champaign.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.