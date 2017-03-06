Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

On The Town: March 5, 2017
On The Town: March 5, 2017

Mon, 03/06/2017 | John Dixon

More than 200 people attended the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Illinois Women’s Bowling Association annual meeting on Feb. 25 at Hawthorne Suites in Champaign. The annual meeting was held in conjunction with the Illinois Women’s Bowling Association state tournament, which is held for nine weekends in Champaign, from Feb. 24 to April 23.

