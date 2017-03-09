Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, March 9, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: Jury returns guilty verdicts

Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan
| Subscribe

Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan

Thu, 03/09/2017 - 2:47pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois loses their first game in the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan 75-55 in Washington, DC on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.