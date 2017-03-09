Big Ten Tourney 2017: UI vs. Michigan

Illinois loses their first game in the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan 75-55 in Washington, DC on Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, center, goes for a loose ball past Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and forward Michael Finke, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan guard Zak Irvin (21) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Illinois head coach John Groce reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, reacts after his dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) looks for the ball against Illinois center Maverick Morgan, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson, right, reacts after his dunk with teammate Zak Irvin, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Illinois, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Illinois head coach John Groce reacts as Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) shoots in front of Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) shoots in front of Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) and guard Te'Jon Lucas, right, fight for the ball against Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill (21) has his shot blocked by Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Illinois, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and others huddle up before an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Illinois, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. The team's flight to Washington was aborted on Wednesday because of airplane trouble, then rescheduled for Thursday morning. After dealing with the travel trouble, Michigan's players wore practice jerseys instead of normal game uniforms to face Illinois. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
The Michigan starters huddle before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. The team's flight to Washington was aborted on Wednesday because of airplane trouble, then rescheduled for Thursday morning. After dealing with the travel trouble, Michigan's players wore practice jerseys instead of normal game uniforms to face Illinois. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) shoots over Illinois guard D.J. Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) celebrates after his dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan guard Zak Irvin (21) and forward D.J. Wilson (5) react as they walk off the court after an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) dunks the ball in front of Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) shoots against Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) goes to the basket against Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) and guard Te'Jon Lucas, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) shoots in front of Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan forward D.J. Wilson (5) looks to pass against Illinois center Maverick Morgan, center, and guard Malcolm Hill (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Nick Wass
Michigan fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament between Michigan and Illinois, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) shoots in front of Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Photographer: Alex Brandon
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots between Illinois guards Tracy Abrams (13) and Malcolm Hill (21), and forward Leron Black (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
