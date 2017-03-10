Engineering Open House 2017

Students from across Illinois enjoy over 250 exhibits and four design competitions during the 97th anniversary of Engineering Open House on UI Campus in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Angel Morgan, far left, a Blue Ridge Junior School seventh grader, playfully nudges classmate, Anthony Thompson, toward VEX, a robot operated by UI freshman, Wolfgang Huber, far right, of the iRobotic Club, at the Mechanical Engineering Lab during Engineering Open House in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. Students from across Illinois enjoyed over 250 exhibits and four design competitions during the 97th anniversary of Engineering Open House.
Carrie Busey Elementary School fifth graders, Larrisha Lockett, far right, and Diana Siedenburg, watch Kenneth Chin, of the UI Chemical Engineering Department, demonstrate ph balance using hydrochloric acid and one of several antacids as they learn about which antacid helps neutralize stomach acid best at Loomis Lab during Engineering Open House in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. UI student, Ken Lee, second from left, is seen looking on during the demonstration. Students from across Illinois enjoyed over 250 exhibits and four design competitions during the 97th anniversary of Engineering Open House on UI Campus.
Katelyn Dasenbrock, left, a fifth grader at Lincoln Trail Elementary School in Mahomet, tries to keep her balance inside a pool of Oobleck as Jacquelyn Schmidt, right, with the UI Society of Physics, helps keep her steady at Loomis Lab during Engineering Open House in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. Lincoln Trail fifth grader, Taylor Good, center, is seen looking on. Students from across Illinois enjoyed over 250 exhibits and four design competitions during the 97th anniversary of Engineering Open House.
Nathan McElroy, jumping foreground center, a fifth grader at Central A&M in Moweaqua, joins other students in trying to catch a ball released by a trebuchet, at left, during Engineering Open House on Bardeen Quad in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. Members of Illinois' Pi Tau Sigma trebuchet team built the device and invited students to check it out.
Sophia Wheeler, a fourth grader from Bottenfield Elementary School, checks out a white light interferometer at Loomis Lab during Engineering Open House in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. Students from across Illinois enjoyed over 250 exhibits and four design competitions during the 97th anniversary of Engineering Open House on UI Campus.
Keith Nixon, a member of the Illini Formula Electric team, shows off some of the cars maneuvers in front of students outside Grainger Engineering Library in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. The electric car will compete in Lincoln, Nebraska this June. Students from across Illinois enjoyed over 250 exhibits and four design competitions during the 97th anniversary of Engineering Open House on UI Campus.
Concrete begins to chip away under the pressure of the popular concrete crushing demonstration as students record the demonstration with their phones at Talbot Lab during Engineering Open House in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. The Society of Experimental Mechanics held the demonstration.
