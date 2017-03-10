Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, March 10, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Engineering Open House 2017
| Subscribe

Engineering Open House 2017

Fri, 03/10/2017 - 5:08pm | Heather Coit

Students from across Illinois enjoy over 250  exhibits and four design competitions during the 97th anniversary of Engineering Open House on UI Campus in Urbana on Friday, March 10, 2017. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.