HS Boy's Basketball: Monticello vs McNamara 2A Third Place Game

Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monicello's Jarron Roy (left) and Isiah Florey present the fourth place trophy. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher (#12) attempts to block the shot of McNamara's AJ Barnes (#24) in the third quarter. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher (right) looks for an open man as McNamara's Jalen Chavers defends. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (#14) attempts to block McNamara's Chris Bell's shot in the fourth quarter. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Jarron Roy passes during the second quarter. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Luke Stokowski (left) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Isiah Florey (#33) goes to the basket in heavy traffic. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Noah Wright (#13) and Calvin Fisher (#12) pressure McNamara's Dylan Post. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Isiah Florey puts up a shot in the second quarter. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Johnny Dawson (#23) tangles with McNamara's Jalen Chavers over a loose ball. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello Head Coach Kevin Roy talks with Johnny Dawson on the sideline. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Johnny Dawson pressures McNamara's Jalen Chavers (#22) in the third quarter. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Johnny Dawson (#23) drives the ball as he is pressured by McNamara's Dante Owens-Graves. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Johnny Dawson (left) looks to shoot as McNamara's Dylan Post (#3) defends. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Isiah Florey watches time tick away in the the Class 2A game. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Monticello's Calvin Fisher (#12) waves to the Sage fans as he leaves the court after taking fourth place ion State. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
The Monticello coaching staff enjoys the trophy presentation Saturday evening in Peoria. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
Jarron Roy (left) and Isiah Florey hoist the fourth place trophy. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
The Monticello Sages take fourth place in State for Class 2A. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
The Monticello Sages take fourth place in State for Class 2A. Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53.
