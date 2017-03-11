Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boy's Basketball: Monticello vs McNamara 2A Third Place Game
Sat, 03/11/2017 - 11:20pm | Holly Hart

Class 2A Boy's Basketball third place game: Monticello vs Bishop McNamara, Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Carver Arena in Peoria. McNamara defeated Monticello 58-53. 

