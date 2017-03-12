Luke Miller Prayer Vigil

Prayer Vigil for Centennial High School Sophomore Luke Miller, who passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Centennial High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Haylie Denzer and Trevaun Dhom sing hymns during a prayer vigil for Luke Miller on Sunday evening at Centennial High School. Prayer Vigil for Centennial High School Sophomore Luke Miller, who passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Centennial High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial High School teacher Cessily Thomas (black jacket, red scarf) leads the prayer for Luke Miller and his family. Prayer Vigil for Centennial High School Sophomore Luke Miller, who passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Centennial High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Memorial for Luke Miller in front of Centennial High School. Prayer Vigil for Centennial High School Sophomore Luke Miller, who passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Centennial High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Prayer Vigil for Centennial High School Sophomore Luke Miller, who passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Centennial High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial students and faculty members arrive for a Pray Vigil for Luke Miller on Sunday evening. Prayer Vigil for Centennial High School Sophomore Luke Miller, who passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Centennial High School.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Centennial students lean on one another as a pray is said for Luke Miller and his family. Prayer Vigil for Centennial High School Sophomore Luke Miller, who passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Centennial High School.
-
Provided
Luke Miller (second row, third from right) during his Little League days.
-
Photographer:
Provided
Luke Miller was a part of Centennial's archery team.
-
Provided
Luke MIller (second row, far right) during his Little League days.
-
Provided
Luke Miller, right.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.