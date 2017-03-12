Regional Title Women's Basketball:Parkland vs Illinois Central

Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Parkland's Karlee Ziliak (#10) goes up for a shot against Illinois Central. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Parkland's Reaghan Vaughn (#23) tries to keep ball control while pressured by Illinois Central's Bailey Larsen. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region 24 Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Parkland Head Coach Mike Lindemann talks with Ryan Dooley on the sideline. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region 24 Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Members of the Parkland Men's Basketball team cheer on the Parkland Women in the Regional Title Game. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Parkland's Kerstyn Lowery (left) keeps the ball from Illinois Central's Serena Meiss. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region 24 Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Parkland's Women celebrate their Region 24 Title. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Keratin Lowery (left) celebrates being named to the All Region Team. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region 24 Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Parkland's Kerstyn Lowery (#24) and Reaghan Vaughn celebrate a Region Championship. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region 24 Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
Region Champs. Parkland's Women's Basketball vs Illinois Central in the Region 24 Title game, Sunday, March 12, 2017.
