On The Town: March 12, 2017

The American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer hosted Harry Potter Trivia Night on Feb. 28 at the Elks Lodge in Savoy. The night was a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society and was attended by more than 150 people.
"Team Who Must Not Be Named" included (from left) Kaitlin Shoviak, Emilie Fox, Laura Ketchum, Dayna McConkey, and Amanda Cooper.
Organizer Jill Rannebarger (as Hagred, left) with the costume contest winner, Olivia Nargelenas as Luna Lovegood.
"The Mages" won the table decoration contest at the Harry Potter Trivia Night benefiting the American Cancer Society. From the left are Jared Sinnes, Michael Robinson, Shana Stanley, Megan Bozada, Shannon Beaty, Deangelo Brown, and Hayley Durham.
Emcee Susan Kelly reviews the score board with participants during the Harry Potter Trivia Night.
Lu Lawrence (right) with fellow scorers Curtis Timmerman and Chris McConckey.
Decorations even adorned the restrooms for Harry Potter Trivia Night at the Elks Club in Savoy.
Goblets of prizes await trivia winners at Harry Potter Trivia Night.
A selection of wands available on the snack table at Harry Potter Trivia Night.
Jackson Briggs dressed as Harry Potter for Harry Potter Trivia Night.
Volunteer, Marijane Cronk(cq) (left) with Harry Potter Trivia Night organizer, Jill Rannebarger. Rannebarger dressed as Hagred for the fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Volunteer Sherry Yi with a full house of trivia contestants behind her for the American Cancer Society's Harry Potter Trivia Night fundraiser at the Elks Lodge in Savoy.
The Hedwig and the Angry Snitch team was (from left) Jennifer Moore, Stephen Clark, Fernando Castillo, Katie Davis, Amy McGary, and Allison Hoveln(cq).
Tina Turner poses as a wanted prisoner of Azkaban at the Harry Potter Trivia Night benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Susan Kelly was the emcee for the Harry Potter Trivia Night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
