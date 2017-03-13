Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, March 13, 2017 83 Today's Paper

On The Town: March 12, 2017
| Subscribe

On The Town: March 12, 2017

Mon, 03/13/2017 - 1:22pm | John Dixon

The American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer hosted Harry Potter Trivia Night on Feb. 28 at the Elks Lodge in Savoy. The night was a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society and was attended by more than 150 people.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.