NIT First Round: UI vs. Valparaiso

Illinois vs. Valparaiso in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) heads for a layup in front of Valparaiso's guard Micah Bradford (1) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
Illinois' guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and Illinois' forward Kipper Nichols (2) react to a four point play by Illinois' guard Clayton Jones (41) towards the end of a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
Interim coach Jamall Walker, center, Assistant Coach Dustin Ford, right, and Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) guards Valparaiso's guard John Kiser (33) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) gets fouled by Valparaiso's guard John Kiser (33) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) with a boot on on the bench in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Clayton Jones (41) makes the shot tht gives him a four point shot in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) is guarded by Valparaiso's guard Tevonn Walker (2) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Malcolm Hill (21) shoots over Valparaiso's center Jaume Sorolla (14) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Aaron Jordan (23) brings the ball up the court in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' center Mike Thorne Jr. (33) battles for the ball with Valparaiso's guard Tevonn Walker (2) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) dunks in the first half of a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) goes up against Valparaiso's center Jaume Sorolla (14) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) prapareas to pass while being covered by Valparaiso's guard Tevonn Walker (2) and Valparaiso's guard Lexus Williams (15) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Illinois' center Maverick Morgan (22) and Valparaiso's guard Shane Hammink (11) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
Illinois' guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and Valparaiso's guard Tevonn Walker (2) go after a loose ball in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) goes up against Valparaiso's guard Max Joseph (3) in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
Illinois' forward Leron Black (12) takes down a rebound in front of a Valparaiso player in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Illini beat Crusaders 82-57.
