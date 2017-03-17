UI Baseball vs. Toledo

Illinois vs. Toledo during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' infielder Pat McInerney (27) tosses the ball to Illinois' pitcher Cole Bellair (12) at first base for the out during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' infielder Trent Hammond (33) waits for the ball as Toledo's infielder Riley Campbell (20) slides safely into third base during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' outfielder Pat McInerney (27) pops up from a slide at third base in front of Toledo's infielder Riley Campbell (20) during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' infielder Casey Dodge (31) closes his eyes at a high pitch during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' outfielder Doran Turchin (20) leads off from second base during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The dugout watches Illinois' infielder Michael Massey (6) bat during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' pitcher Quinten Sefcik (44) watches his ball as hethrows to Toledo's infielder Malave Bettinger (26) during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' outfielder Jack Yalowitz (3) is congratulated at home plate on his home run in the bottom of the fourth inning during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' infielder Casey Dodge (31) leads off from second base during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' pitcher Cole Bellair (12) throws to first after fielding a ball along the third base line during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' infielder Michael Massey (6) waits at second base to tag Toledo's infielder Antonio Bennett (31) out during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The ball slips out of the glove of Illinois' infielder Michael Massey (6) as he attempts to tagToledo's infielder Riley Campbell (20) out at second base during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Coach Dan Hartleb talks to his infield during a pitching change during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' catcher David Craan (15)during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois' pitcher Cole Bellair (12) during the Illini's season opener at Illini Field in Champaign on Friday, March 17. 2017.
