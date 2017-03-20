Brad Underwood was introduced to the media and the public at a press conference at the State Farm Center on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, left, and Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach wait to be introduced to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
University of Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman introduces Brad Underwood as the new mens basketball coach, at a press conference at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
University of Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman introduces Brad Underwood as the new mens basketball coach, at a press conference at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Susan Underwood watches as her husband Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois is introduced at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
University of Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman, left, shakes hands with newly hired mens basketball coach Brad Underwood, at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
University of Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman, left, shakes hands with newly hired mens basketball coach Brad Underwood, at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Fans listen as Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, and his family, from left. Katie, Susan, Brad Underwood, Tyler and Ashley get their photo take at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
University of Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman talks to the media after introducing Brad Underwood as the new mens basketball coach, at a press conference at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
University of Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman talks to the media after introducing Brad Underwood as the new mens basketball coach, at a press conference at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Susan Underwood, wife of newly hired University of Illinois mens basketball coach Brad Underwood, waves after being introduced at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
From left, the Underwood family, Katie, Susan, Ahsley and Tyler, listen as Brad Underwood talk to the media, after being hired as head basketball coach at the University of Illinois, at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
-
Underwood introduced as Illinois coach
Photographer: John Dixon
The media record Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.