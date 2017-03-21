NJCAA Tourney: Parkland vs. Johnson County

Parkland vs. Johnson County(Kansas) in a first round game of the NJCAA Division II national basketball tournament at Danville Area Community College in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Luke Beesley(52) and Johnson County's Oliver Edwards(3) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland players question a technical call during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Cornelius McIntosh(24) and Luke Beesley(52) guard Johnson County's Marquawn Wilson(11) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Chelby Frazier(10) passes around Johnson County's Mat Baldeh(25)during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Jarret Olson(12) and Johnson County's Nick Larkin(1) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Marcus Latham(30) and Johnson County's Anthony Lupardus(10) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Jarret Olson(12) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Cornelius McIntosh(24) guards Johnson County's Marquawn Wilson(11) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's head coach Anthony Figueroa during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Chelby Frazier(10) puts on the brakes to shoot against Johnson County's Anthony Lupardus(10) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Cornelius McIntosh(24) and Johnson County's David Turner(5) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Terrion Howard(3) and Joe Larry(14) celebrate their win over Johnson County in a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Terrion Howard(3) and Joe Larry(14) celebrate their win over Johnson County in a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland players are congratulated by teammates as they took the lead in the second half during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Terrion Howard(3) and Johnson County's Nick Larkin(1) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Cornelius McIntosh(24) and Johnson County's Anthony Lupardus(10) and Patrick Cairns(30) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Chelby Frazier(10) follows through with the shot as Johnson County's Patrick Cairns(30) questions a foul call during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Parkland's Cornelius McIntosh(24) drives on Johnson County's Marquawn Wilson(11) during a first-round NJCAA Division II Championship game at Danville Area Community College on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
