NJCAA Tourney: Parkland vs. Johnson County
Tue, 03/21/2017 - 4:00pm | Robin Scholz

Parkland vs. Johnson County(Kansas) in a first round game of the NJCAA Division II national basketball tournament at Danville Area Community College in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

