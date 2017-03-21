Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Parkland College Basketball Teams
Tue, 03/21/2017 - 4:50pm | Heather Coit

Members of both the Parkland College Women's and Men's basketball teams will compete in the upcoming NJCAA Division II national tournament. The teams were pictured at Dodds Athletic Center at Parkland in Champaign on Friday, March 17, 2017. 

