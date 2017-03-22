St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Bismarck-Henning in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Ryan Soderstrom(9) gets up after colliding with SJ-O's catcher Brant Hoveln at the plate in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Marty Wright(10) pitches vs. Bismarck-Henning in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach, Josh Haley, tries to stay warm in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jesse Schlueter(33) in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Tegan Poole(21) slides safely home as Bismarck-Henning's Hunter Keith(19) waits for the passed ball in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Colton Arford(32) leads off second base in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Thomas Savage(26) hustles down to first base in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning fans brave the cold in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning head coach Mark Dodd in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Ryan Soderstrom(9) leads off of second base in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale(4)throws vs. Bismarck-Henning in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Mason Coon(7) snags the ball at first base as Bismarck-Henning's Colton Arford (32) crosses safely in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
ABismarck-Henning player bunts in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale(4) fields the ball as Bismarck-Henning's Hunter Keith(19) heads for third base in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Wyatt Edwards(1) shows the ball as St. Joseph-Ogden's Eli Place(8) gets up at second base after being tagged out in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Brennen Douglass(2) catches a fly ball in right field in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale(4) slides safely back to first in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Hunter Keith(19) pitches in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brant Hoveln(18) vs. Bismarck-Henning in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Wade Edwards(7) in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
-
HS Baseball: SJ-O vs. B-H
Bismarck-Henning's Luke Steiner(28) throws to first fro third in a prep baseball game at BHHS in Bismarck on Wednesday, March22, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.