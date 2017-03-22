Central Florida vs. Illinois in a third round NIT college basketball game in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
NIT Round Three: Illinois vs. Central Florida
Photographer: Stephen M. Dowell
Central Florida guard A.J. Davis (3) is fouled by Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Central Florida center Tacko Fall (24) battles with Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Central Florida center Tacko Fall (24) shoots over Illinois center Maverick Morgan (22) during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Central Florida forward Nick Banyard (14) shoots over Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Central Florida forward Chad Brown (21) scores over Illinois defenders including guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Central Florida forward Nick Banyard screams in celebration as he slam dunks against Illinois during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Central Florida guard A.J. Davis (3) and forward Nick Banyard (14) react after a play against Illinois during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Central Florida won, 68-58. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Central Florida coach Jonny Dawkins communicates with his players against Illinois during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Central Florida won, 68-58. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
