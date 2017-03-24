Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Active-Shooter Training at Parkland College
Active-Shooter Training at Parkland College

Fri, 03/24/2017 - 3:04pm | Heather Coit

Members of Parkland College's police department,  along with three members of  the Metro SWAT team acting as observers,  search for an active shooter on campus during annual training at the college in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017. 

