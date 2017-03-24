Members of Parkland College's police department, along with three members of the Metro SWAT team acting as observers, search for an active shooter on campus during annual training at the college in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Active-Shooter Training at Parkland College
Photographer: Heather Coit
Armed with Simunition guns, Ben Boltinghouse, left, and Jared Ping join fellow Parkland College police officers in searching for a shooter after finding a victim inside Parkhill Applied Technology Center during their annual active shooter training at Parkland in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Parkland College police investigator, Jacob Brand, listens to Sgt. Angela Corray brief officers before active-shooter training begins at Parkland in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Responding to a 911 hang-up call, Parkland College police officer, Tom Favot, prepares to enter Parkhill Applied Technology Center during active-shooter training in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Parkland College police officer, Scott Granitz, holds his Simunition gun during weapons safety check at Parkland in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Armed with Simunition guns, members of Parkland College's police department prepare to search for an active shooter inside the W Building's greenhouse in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
A Parkland College police officer stays alert in the parking lot outside the W Building Armed during active-shooter training in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Parkland College police officers gather for a debriefing following their active-shooter training in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Armed with Simunition guns, Jared Ping, left, and Tom Favot join fellow Parkland College police officers in searching for a shooter after finding a victim inside Parkhill Applied Technology Center during their annual active shooter training at Parkland in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Parkland College police chief, Bill Colbrook, center, performs a weapons check as members of his police force arm themselves with Simunition guns before the start of active shooter training at the college on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Parkland College police officer, Tom Favot, tends to a shooting victim, played by Dylan Lytel, during active shooter on campus during at the college on Friday, March 24, 2017. Lyle's mother, Bonita Burgess, is operations lieutenant at the college.
A dirty bomb keeps Parkland College police from using an entrance into the W Building during active-shooter training on campus in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Parkland College police officer, Scott Granitz, left, holds victim, Joel Ping, as a precaution before checking him out during active shooter training on campus in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Parkland College police officer, Dave Dameren, talks to a member of the Metro SWAT team as
members of Parkland's police department receive a weapons safety check before the college's annual active-shooter training begins on campus in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017. Dameron acted as the shooter.
After containing an active shooter, members of Parkland College's police force prepare to begin negotiations at the W Building at Parkland College in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017. The scenario was part of active-shooter training.
Sgt. Angela Corray briefs Parkland College police officers before active-shooter training begins at Parkland College in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.
