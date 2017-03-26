University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher David Craan makes a catch for an out in foul territory. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Second baseman Michael Massey throws to first for the final out of the inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois pitcher Luke Shilling delivers a pitch against Michigan State in the second inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Second baseman Michael Massey throws to first for the final out of the inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Ben Troike heads back to first base. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher David Craan talks with his pitcher Zack Jones, after Jones failed to cover home on a wild pitch. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Dan Hartleb changes pitchers against Michigan State. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pitcher Zack Jones. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Doran Turchin looks at a pitch. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Michael Massey slides safely back to first. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dan Rowbottom swing's and misses in the bottom of the second inning. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Doran Turchin slides safely into third plate in the bottom of the second. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Trent Hammond looks at a high pitch. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dan Rowbottom (#19) celebrates his three run home run against Michigan State. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois catcher David Craan makes a catch for an out in foul territory. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
-
UI Baseball vs Michigan State
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Dan Rowbottom watches another Michigan State home run go over the fence at Illinois Field. University of Illinois Baseball vs Michigan State, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Illinois Field.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.