2017 News-Gazette All Area boys basketball team
Mon, 03/27/2017 - 10:12am | jfrye

The 2016-17 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball team, headlined by

Player of the Year Kendle Moore from Danville, gathered at State Farm Center in Champaign on March 12 for a photo shoot.

