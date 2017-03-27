The 2016-17 News-Gazette All-Area boys' basketball team, headlined by
Player of the Year Kendle Moore from Danville, gathered at State Farm Center in Champaign on March 12 for a photo shoot.
2017 News-Gazette All Area boys basketball team
All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Danville's Kendle Moore is our boys' basketball player of the year. He was at Garfield Park basketball court in Danville, one of the courts he grew up playing on. On Wednesday,March 22, 2017. The muddy area behind him was the original court he played on. The ones in the background are new this year.
Tim Finke, Champaign Central--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Zach Griffith, Fisher--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Trey Layden, Hoopeston Area--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Kendle Moore, Danville--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Photographer: John Dixon
Monticello's Calvin Fisher - News-Gazette first team All Area player. Photographed in the N-G studio on Wednesday March 15, 2017.
Cory Noe, Mahomet-Seymour--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Brandon Timble,St. Joseph-Ogden--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Doug Wallen, Chmpaign Central--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Kevin Williams, Rantoul--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Andrew Zenner-Paxton-Buckley-Loda--All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
All Area Boys Basketball, Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the State Farm Center's Orange Crush Lounge.
Danville's Kendle Moore. Class 4A Sectional Title between Danville and Edwardsville, Friday, March 10, 2017 hosted by Ottawa Township High School.
