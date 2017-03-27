Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, March 27, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Baseball: Tuscola vs. Central
| Subscribe

HS Baseball: Tuscola vs. Central

Mon, 03/27/2017 - 4:23pm | Robin Scholz

Tuscola vs. Champaign Central in a prep baseball game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.