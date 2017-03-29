Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Softball: Monticello vs. PBL
Wed, 03/29/2017 - 6:59pm | Robin Scholz

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Monticello in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.

