Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Monticello in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
-
HS Softball: Monticello vs. PBL
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Cassie Oyer (12) turns at second to tag out Monticello's Skyler Frye (9) in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's caoch talks to her team in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Leslie Taylor (5) pitches in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Makenzie Reedy (1) in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Camryn Menacher (21) hits the ball in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's head coach in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
A Monticello player bats in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Emily Adwell (11) pitches in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's dugout in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Skyler Frye (9) gets a ball in the outfield in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Delaney Hilderbrandt (10) gets a high fivefrom teammate Hannah Oberheim (16) after Hilderbrandt came in from her home run in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's CJ Nuckols (19) waits at third as Monticello's Makenzie Reedy (1) slides into the out in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Delaney Hilderbrandt (10) hits her home run in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Kayleigh Louis (2) leads off of third ehind Paxton-Buckley-Loda's CJ Nuckols (19) as they watch the play in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Jenny Hinton (22) avoids the tag at home by Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Sindra Gerdes (6) in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's Leslie Taylor (5) lays down a bunt in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Monticello's coach talks to her team in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Jolee Hastings (4) in a prep softball game at Monticello High Shool on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Monticello won 10-0 after 5 innings.
