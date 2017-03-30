Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, March 30, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
| Subscribe

Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot

Thu, 03/30/2017 - 12:00am | Darrell Hoemann

Scenes from the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center. Guest director Shozo Sato guides this take on Shakespeare's Othello, opening Thursday March 30 and running through Sunday, April, 9.

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.