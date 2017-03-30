Scenes from the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre of Krannert Center. Guest director Shozo Sato guides this take on Shakespeare's Othello, opening Thursday March 30 and running through Sunday, April, 9.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
A battle scene during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
During a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Desdemona played by Elana Weiner-Kaplow and Emilia played by Jessica Kadish during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Desdemona played by Elana Weiner-Kaplow during a rehearsal of Iago's Plt in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Desdemona played by Elana Weiner-Kaplow takes her life as Othello played by Christian Wilson rage builds during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Othello played by Christian Wilson during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Desdemona played by Elana Weiner-Kaplow is thrown by Othello played by Christian Wilson during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Iago played by Jordan Coughtry spins his stories as Othello played by Christian Wilson listens during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Emilia played by Jessica Kadish and Iago played by Jordan Coughtry during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Emilia played by Jessica Kadish and Iago played by Jordan Coughtry during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
-
Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Iago played by Jordan Coughtry during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.