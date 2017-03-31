Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, March 31, 2017 83 Today's Paper

HS Football: Coaches Clinic with Sean Payton
| Subscribe

HS Football: Coaches Clinic with Sean Payton

Fri, 03/31/2017 - 1:19pm | Heather Coit

New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton,  visits with Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, and a room packed with high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.