New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton, visits with Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, and a room packed with high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
HS Football: Coaches Clinic with Sean Payton
Photographer: Heather Coit
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton, right, visits with Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton addresses a room packed with high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
High school football coaches tune in to Illinois coach Lovie Smith during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
High school football coaches tune in to Illinois coach Lovie Smith during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
High school football coaches prepare to take their seats during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Illinois football coach, Lovie Smith, shares the spotlight with New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton as Lovie finishes up his talk to a packed room of high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton, right, is greeted by Illinois Defensive Coordinator, Hardy Nickerson, during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Anthony Hargrove, right, who played for the New Orleans Saints in 2009 and 2010, gives Saints coach, Sean Payton, a big hug before Payton speaks to a packed room packed at the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017. Hargrove now coaches football at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton High School.
Anthony Hargrove, left, who played for the New Orleans Saints in 2009 and 2010, greets Saints coach, Sean Payton, before Payton speaks to a packed room packed at the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017. Hargrove now coaches football at Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton High School.
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton, right, greets Defensive Coordinator Hardy Nickerson, center, as Illinois Head Coach, Lovie Smith, looks on during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton addresses a room packed with high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton addresses a room packed with high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton addresses a room packed with high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
New Orleans Saints football coach, Sean Payton addresses a room packed with high school football coaches during the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's annual clinic at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign on Friday, March 31, 2017.
