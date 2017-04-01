2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
St. Thomas More's Marguerite Hendrickson (right) stays a step ahead of St. Joe's Zea Maroon in the finals of the 400 Meter Dash. 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
Uni's Arielle Summitt leads the pack in the final heat of the 1600 Meter Run. 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
Mahomet-Seymour's Kaitlin Lewis takes first in the finals of the 800 Meter Run. 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
Mahomet-Seymour's Sylvia Byron takes the last hurdle before the finish line. Byron took first in the 300 Meter Hurdles. 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
St. Joe's Rylee Sjuts (front) holds off the competition for a second place finish in the final of the 800 Meter Run. 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
Centennial's Rachel Nguyen (left) and St. Joe'sd Sarah Acklin compete in the 5th flight of 6 in the 100 Meter Dash Finals. 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
St. Joe's Frankie Izard (front) edges out Urbana's Charisma Turner (left), Fisher's Kylee Bishop (second from right) and Mahomet's Destiny Pryor (right) to finish first in the final heat of the 100 Meter Dash. 2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
2017 Champaign County Girl's Track Meet, Saturday, April 1, 2017, hosted by Urbana High School.
