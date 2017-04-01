NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Karen Howell. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mary Jane Horth works the Uneven Bars. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Bridget Hodan performs her routine on the Beam. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Mary Jane Horth performs on the Beam. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
Members of Illinois's Women's Gymnastics team cheer on their teammates from the box. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Brielle Nguyen close out her Beam performance. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illinois Gymnastics team reacts to cheers from their fans. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
-
NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional
Photographer: Holly Hart
Illinois's Erin Buchanan on the Uneven Bars. NCAA Women's Gymnastics, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.