A look at daily life in central Illinois through the lens of the News-Gazette Photographers.
Central Illinois Daily Life: April 2017
Photographer: Holly Hart
Seth Yoder and his 16 month-old son Ian of Champaign check out the trains on display at Lincoln Square on Sunday morning. The Midwest Central Railroad Club and the Urbana Free Library join to host the annual Train Show at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
Larsen Parr of Danville demonstrates the workings of his trains to the delight of young and old alike.The Midwest Central Railroad Club and the Urbana Free Library join to host the annual Train Show at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
Larsen Parr of Danville operates his trains at the Train Show in Lincoln Square. The Midwest Central Railroad Club and the Urbana Free Library join to host the annual Train Show at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
Larsen Parr of Danville operates his trains at the Train Show in Lincoln Square as Seth Yoder and his 16 month-old son Ian watch. . The Midwest Central Railroad Club and the Urbana Free Library join to host the annual Train Show at Lincoln Square in Urbana.
Mackenzie and Justin Neally along with their dog "Chief" take in the Illinois vs Indiana State Baseball game at Illinois Field. University of Illinois Baseball sponsor's Bring Your Dog to the Ball Park Day, Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Illinois Field,
A fan watches U of I Softball from Florida Ave. Sunday afternoon in Urbana. University of Illinois Softball vs Minnesota, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Eichelberger Field. The Gopher defeated the Illini 4-0.
