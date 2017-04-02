UI Minnesota Softball

University of Illinois Softball vs Minnesota, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Eichelberger Field. The Gopher defeated the Illini 4-0.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois second baseman Leigh Farina (#23) throws to first for an out. Also pictured is short stop Ruby Rivera.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Kiana Sherlund (middle) makes a catch in the fifth inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Breanna Wonderly.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

A fan watches U of I Softball from Florida Ave. Sunday afternoon in Urbana.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Erin Walker pitches in the seventh inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Annie Fleming (#99) prepares to make a catch backed up by teammate Ruby Rivera (#42).
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois catcher Stephanie Abello tags out Minnesota's Ellie Cowger before she can get a hand on the plate.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Across grad Taylor Edwards relief pitches against Minnesota.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Ruby Rivera looks at an incoming pitch.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Kiana Sherlund makes a throw from the wall in center field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois Head Coach Tyra Perry signals the batter in the seventh inning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Alyssa Gunther was out at home on the force play.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Leigh Farina (#23) swings at a high pitch in the seventh inning. Also pictured is short stop Ruby Rivera.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart

Illinois's Maddi Doane prepares to swing.
