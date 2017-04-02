Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, April 2, 2017 83 Today's Paper

UI Minnesota Softball
| Subscribe

UI Minnesota Softball

Sun, 04/02/2017 - 5:14pm | Holly Hart

University of Illinois Softball vs Minnesota, Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Eichelberger Field. The Gopher defeated the Illini 4-0. 

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.